The new Suffragette film, starring Meryl Streep, has been given a charity premiere in Manchester in aid of the Pankhurst Trust. It will be released to the public next week.

The Trust runs the Pankhurst centre where one of the leading Suffragettes in Britain, Emmeline Pankhurst, once lived. The movement was founded in the city in 1905.

Her great-granddaughter Dr Helen Pankhurst explained to North West Tonight's Gill Dummigan how the Suffragette campaign turned violent.