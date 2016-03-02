Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What happened to the conscientious objectors of 1916?
The stories of conscientious objectors who refused to enlist after conscription came into force in 1916 are being told in an exhibition in Salford.
One hundred years ago, it became compulsory for single men aged 18 to 41 to sign up to the British Army and over a third of the 16,000 conscientious objectors went to prison.
The exhibition at the Working Class Movement Library runs until April.
-
02 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-35710287/what-happened-to-the-conscientious-objectors-of-1916Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window