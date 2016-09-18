Media player
Manchester Broadside ballads: 'Social media' of the 19th Century
Social media is a 21st Century phenomenon, right?
Wrong - it was already going viral in the 1800s.
Here BBC 6 Music's Mark Radcliffe goes on the trail of the Manchester broadside ballads.
You can watch Mark's whole film during Inside Out North West on Monday at 19:30 GMT on BBC One. If you are outside the North West you'll be able to see it on the BBC iPlayer soon afterwards.
18 Sep 2016
