£330m to be spent on Town Hall makeover
Manchester Town Hall's £330m makeover plan approved by city council

Manchester City Council has given the go-ahead for a plan to spend £330m renovating Manchester Town Hall.

The 140-year-old Grade I listed neo-gothic building is at risk of falling into disrepair if action is not taken, according to a survey.

This project will be funded by long-term borrowing, the council said.

  • 16 Nov 2016