Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester Town Hall's £330m makeover plan approved by city council
Manchester City Council has given the go-ahead for a plan to spend £330m renovating Manchester Town Hall.
The 140-year-old Grade I listed neo-gothic building is at risk of falling into disrepair if action is not taken, according to a survey.
This project will be funded by long-term borrowing, the council said.
-
16 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-38003163/manchester-town-hall-s-330m-makeover-plan-approved-by-city-councilRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window