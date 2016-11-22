Knife attack on pregnant mum and girl

Media player
Pregnant mum and girl, 6, held at knifepoint in Oldham
A heavily pregnant mother and her six-year-old daughter have been threatened at knifepoint during a robbery.
Fatima Bibi, 36, and her four children were at their home in Oldham, Greater Manchester, when two men burst in on Friday.
They dragged her daughter upstairs and one of the men held a knife to her throat while the other pointed a blade at Ms Bibi's stomach.
Police released CCTV pictures of the suspects approaching the house.
