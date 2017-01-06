Speeding teenager crashes into taxi

Video

A teenager recorded on a dashcam speeding through the streets before crashing into a taxi has been given a suspended sentence and driving ban.

Sean Grindle, who only had a provisional driving licence, drove at speeds of up to 75mph in built up areas, went the wrong way down a one-way street and drove through a red light in June last year, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 18-year-old from Bootle was given a 10-month suspended sentence and banned from driving for two years, at Liverpool Crown Court. He had admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance.

Senior district crown prosecutor Geoffrey Fryar said: "Dashcam footage showed the dreadful collision at the end of this extremely dangerous driving and it clearly is a miracle that no-one was seriously injured.

"Grindle's recklessness is almost beyond belief. The Crown Prosecution Service would like to thank Merseyside Police and the witnesses in this case for their help in bringing this reckless teenager to justice."