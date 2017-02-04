Barber trains homeless to cut hair

Video

After giving free haircuts to Manchester's homeless, a hairdresser is now training them up to become barbers.

Ged King and his apprentice Dan go to homeless charities and nursing homes to offer free haircuts to anyone who will let them practise.

Ged, who says he struggled to adjust to civilian life after leaving the army, says they hope to take on three more apprentices.

"Just putting a smile on their face and making them feel better about life and about the day, you know, that gives me fulfilment," he added.