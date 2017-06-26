Prince Charles visits Manchester Arena

Media player
Prince Charles and Camilla visit Manchester Arena
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have met Manchester Arena staff who were first on the scene of last month's suicide bombing.
Prince Charles spoke to Sam Sin from the British Red Cross and Dr Sarah Stibbards, a consultant in emergency medicine at Salford Royal.
26 Jun 2017
