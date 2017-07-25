Ex-soldier's reunion with Bosnian child
Bosnian war child tracks down ex-soldier

More than 20 years ago former soldier Peter Millns befriended an eight-year-old girl in the heart of war-torn Bosnia, where he served with UN Peacekeepers.

That little girl, Djuldina Kurtovic, is now grown up and tracked Mr Millns down on social media to tell him she still has the teddy bear he gave her all those years ago.

