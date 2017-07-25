Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bosnian war child tracks down ex-soldier
More than 20 years ago former soldier Peter Millns befriended an eight-year-old girl in the heart of war-torn Bosnia, where he served with UN Peacekeepers.
That little girl, Djuldina Kurtovic, is now grown up and tracked Mr Millns down on social media to tell him she still has the teddy bear he gave her all those years ago.
-
25 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window