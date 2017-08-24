Media player
Manchester attack victim Martyn Hett's sister gains top GCSEs
The sister of Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett has achieved 11 A* grades in her GCSEs - despite taking an exam the day after she found out her brother had died.
24 Aug 2017
