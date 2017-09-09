Turing trial's virtual reconstruction

Media player
Alan Turing: Codebreaker's virtual reality trial
The 1952 trial of Second World War codebreaker Alan Turing is being interpreted as a live theatre performance and virtual reality exhibition.
The performance in Knutsford recreates the gay mathematician's conviction for gross indecency.
Turing, who was pardoned in 2013, took his own life in 1954, two years after he was sentenced to be chemically castrated.
09 Sep 2017
