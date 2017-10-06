Media player
Sunrise team: Rochdale anti-grooming team in action
Twenty-one people have been jailed for child sexual exploitation offences in the last four years after a team was set up to protect vulnerable children.
The Sunrise team was launched by Rochdale Council after nine men were jailed in 2012 for grooming girls as young as 13.
BBC Radio Manchester's Jonathan Ali went out with the Sunrise team to see the work they do.
06 Oct 2017
