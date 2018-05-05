Media player
Football fan cycles to every Premier League club
A football fan has cycled more than 800 miles to every Premier League ground.
Pete Lambert, who supports Bolton Wanderers, took just nine days to achieve his cycle feat.
He has raised more than £2,000 for a charity that provides sporting opportunities for children with disabilities.
05 May 2018
