Was Jesus Rochdale's good luck charm?

Rochdale: 'Spanish Dale' lends support to keep team up
Was Jesus, the Spanish Rochdale superfan, a good luck charm for Rochdale as the club kept their place in League One?
Thanks to a group of fans who raised funds to fly him over, Jesus Sanchez - who is known by his Twitter handle Spanish Dale - witnessed the club avoid relegation on his first visit to Spotland on Saturday.
09 May 2018
