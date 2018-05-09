Memorial garden for bomb victim opens

Media player
Memorial garden for Manchester Arena bomb victim opens
A memorial garden for a schoolgirl killed in the Manchester Arena attack was a "fitting tribute to a beautiful person", her brother has said.
The Garden of Memories was built at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School in Cheshire in tribute to 14-year-old pupil Nell Jones.
She was one of 22 people who died in the attack on 22 May last year.
09 May 2018
