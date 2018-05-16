Video

The mother of murdered soldier Lee Rigby says she will be kept busy at a retreat set up in his name on the fifth anniversary of his death.

Fusilier Rigby, from Middleton, Rochdale, was killed by Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale outside Woolwich barracks in London on 22 May 2013.

His parents set up the Lee Rigby Foundation to help veterans and their families recover from loss or trauma and will spend the day working at Lee Rigby lodge in Staffordshire.