Minute's silence for bomb attack victims

Manchester attack: Minute's silence on bomb anniversary
A minute's silence has been held across the UK to remember the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena attack a year ago.
It was observed during a memorial service at Manchester Cathedral to mark the first anniversary of the blast that was attended by Prince William and Prime Minister Theresa May.
22 May 2018
