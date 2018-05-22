Media player
Video
Manchester attack: Sing-along tribute to bomb victims
Thousands of people came together to lead a chorus of amateur voices in a mass sing-along to remember the Manchester Arena attack victims.
Celebrated Manchester poet Tony Walsh brought the Albert Square event to a close by calling for a "minute's noise" in memory of the 22 who died.
The crowd then joined in a rendition of Oasis's Don't Look Back in Anger.
22 May 2018
