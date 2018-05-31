Sausage dog 'blown up like a balloon'
Video

Cheshire sausage dog swelled to three times its normal size

Trevor the sausage dog went from wiener to whopper when a hole in his windpipe left air trapped under his skin in a rare condition.

But vets soon had the distended dachshund back to its saveloy-like self after a minor operation to "deflate" it from three times its normal size.

