Tag American football 'better than rugby'

Video

Schoolchildren in Manchester have been trying out JagTag, a simplified version of American football.

The sport, which is backed by NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars, includes all the throwing, catching, evading and defending of the traditional game, but does not require the bulky kit professional players use.

The side's head of international development Hussain Naqi said he hoped it would help the Jaguars expand their growing fan base in the UK.