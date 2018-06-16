Media player
Manchester's 125 bee swarm sculptures' art trail
Thousands of children and teenagers have been involved in designing and decorating 125 bee sculptures to form an art trail in Manchester.
Artists aged from 18 months to 18 years were involved, as part of the Bee in the City event to celebrate Manchester's "creativity and pioneering spirit".
They will go with 100 super-size sculptures which have been crafted by local artists.
16 Jun 2018
