Stalybridge and Dovestones moorland blaze
A huge moorland wildfire in Greater Manchester which fire crews first extinguished on Sunday has reignited.

The blaze on land near to Buckton Vale initially broke out at 20:19 BST on Sunday but was brought under control in a couple of hours.

However, due to the heat the fire reignited on Monday morning with about two square kilometres alight between Stalybridge and Dove Stone.

  • 26 Jun 2018