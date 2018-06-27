Drones capture extent of vast moors fire
Video

Firefighters are battling a huge moorland fire which is continuing to spread in Greater Manchester.

The blaze on Saddleworth Moor, which measures 3.7miles (6km), has been raging since Sunday night.

About 150 people have been affected by evacuations in Carrbrook, near Stalybridge, and some schools have been shut.

  • 27 Jun 2018