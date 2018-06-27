Timelapse: How the flames grew and grew

Media player
Saddleworth Moor fire: How the flames grew and grew
A huge fire on Saddleworth Moor in Greater Manchester is continuing to spread across "tinder box" dry land.
Watch timelapse footage of how the fire spread on Tuesday night.
27 Jun 2018
