Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Helicopters help fight fire near Saddleworth Moor
Helicopters are being used in the effort to fight the fire near Saddleworth Moor.
One has been provided by water firm United Utilities and is being used to collect water from a nearby reservoir and drop it on the moorland.
A Chinook helicopter was due to fly from Hampshire to move water-pumping equipment but Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said that was "no longer required".
-
28 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-44645677/helicopters-help-fight-fire-near-saddleworth-moorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window