Barely a berry as fruit farm struggles
Strawberries struggle in heatwave at Warrington fruit farm

A fruit farm is experiencing its worst season in 40 years due to the current heatwave.

Tod Bulmer from Kenyon Hall Farm in Warrington said it should be peak season for fruit-picking, but many fruits, including strawberries, are just not growing in the hot, dry weather.

  • 03 Jul 2018