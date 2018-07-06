Ex-midwife shares her 70th with NHS
NHS at 70: Ex-midwife celebrates joint birthday

A former midwife who was born on the day the NHS began has gone back to hospital to celebrate her 70th birthday.

Lindy Mirabitur returned to Royal Oldham Hospital for the occasion - and took the opportunity to meet Aleyah, the first baby born that day.

