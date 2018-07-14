From 'social pariah' to singing on stage

Media player
Tower block 'social pariahs' sing on stage
A group of Manchester tower-block residents have been given the chance to perform in the city's prestigious Royal Exchange theatre to help break down social isolation.
14 Jul 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window