Man, aged 88, completes his 200th Parkrun
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Man, 88, completes his 200th Parkrun

There may be a heatwave on but that did not stop Arthur Walsham, aged 88, complete a 5K Parkrun for the 200th time to a guard of honour.

A familiar face among Manchester runners, his fastest marathon time was 2 hours and 21 minutes at the age of 41.

  • 15 Jul 2018