'There are far more people full of love'
'Left for dead' artist back in saddle after brain surgery

Mick Robertson was seriously injured when he was knocked off his bike in Salford last summer.

At the time, he was working on his first children's book, but it was put to one side while he recovered.

A year on, his book has been published and he has got back in the saddle after realising he missed cycling "too much" not to do it.

  • 17 Jul 2018
