Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ambulance parked on double yellow lines gets ticket
Footage of an ambulance being given a ticket for parking on double yellow lines outside a supermarket has been shared online.
A Facebook video showed a North West Ambulance Service crew being ticketed outside a Tesco store in Northwich, Cheshire, on Tuesday.
Car park operators Euro Parking Services have since apologised and said the ticket would be overturned immediately.
-
25 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-44957420/ambulance-parked-on-double-yellow-lines-gets-ticketRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window