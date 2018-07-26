Macca returns to Cavern Club for secret gig
Sir Paul McCartney returns to Cavern Club for secret gig

Sir Paul McCartney went back to where he once belonged with a secret gig at The Cavern Club in Liverpool.

About 250 people crammed into the club to hear the 28-song set.

The set list ranged from classics he performed when the Beatles started out at the Cavern in the early '60s to songs from his new solo album.

