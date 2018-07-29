Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Soreen malt loaf marks 80th birthday
First baked in Manchester in 1938, Soreen malt loaf continues to divide opinions as it celebrates its 80th birthday.
-
29 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window