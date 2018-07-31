Scientist discovers new species of frog
A University of Manchester scientist has identified a new species of frog - and named it after his granddaughter.

First discovered in Panama in 1925, Sylvia's Tree Frog has long been confused with the similar Splendid Tree Frog.

But after 20 years of research, Andrew Gray has shown the two species are different and taken the opportunity to name the new find in honour of the three-year-old.

