Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scientist names Sylvia's Tree Frog after granddaughter
A University of Manchester scientist has identified a new species of frog - and named it after his granddaughter.
First discovered in Panama in 1925, Sylvia's Tree Frog has long been confused with the similar Splendid Tree Frog.
But after 20 years of research, Andrew Gray has shown the two species are different and taken the opportunity to name the new find in honour of the three-year-old.
-
31 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-45008676/scientist-names-sylvia-s-tree-frog-after-granddaughterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window