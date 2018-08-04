Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
TalkTalk's Neil McArthur spends millions on Irlam
The founder of telecoms giant TalkTalk has spent millions of pounds of his own money helping to regenerate his home town because "you can't take it with you".
Neil McArthur has bought empty shops, encouraged public art, financed a sports centre and renovated the disused railway station in Irlam, Greater Manchester.
He said his spending was all part of a decade-long regeneration plan and other towns could do the same.
People just needed to "get organised... and start planning," he said.
-
04 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-45064708/talktalk-s-neil-mcarthur-spends-millions-on-irlamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window