Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rochdale mill destroyed by fire
A former mill that was ravaged by a fire overnight is to be demolished.
The blaze broke out at Dicken Green Mill, Rochdale at 22:30 BST on Monday and at its height was attended by more than 50 firefighters. As many as 30 homes nearby were evacuated.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said the roof of the building had collapsed inwards and crews were arranging demolition to reach the remaining pockets of fire.
-
14 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window