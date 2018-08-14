Rochdale mill destroyed by fire

Video

A former mill that was ravaged by a fire overnight is to be demolished.

The blaze broke out at Dicken Green Mill, Rochdale at 22:30 BST on Monday and at its height was attended by more than 50 firefighters. As many as 30 homes nearby were evacuated.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said the roof of the building had collapsed inwards and crews were arranging demolition to reach the remaining pockets of fire.