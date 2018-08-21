Eye gaze technology helps Aidan complete his degree
Eye gaze technology helps student complete degree

Aidan Matear has graduated with a first class honours degree from the University of Bolton.

The 22-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, used technology to help him complete his studies.

He now wants to be an ambassador for other people with disabilities.

