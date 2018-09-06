'The pain he was in was horrendous'

Media player
Kayden Urmston-Bancroft 'screamed in pain' before death
The grandmother of a toddler who died while waiting for emergency surgery has said he was in "horrendous" pain for days.
Kayden Urmston-Bancroft died in April 2016 at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.
The coroner at his inquest concluded the 20-month-old 's death was "contributed to by neglect".
The former medical director of Royal Manchester Children's Hospital offered "profound apologies" to the family.
