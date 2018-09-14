Man died two hours after being arrested
Andre Moura: Phone footage of custody arrest death

Phone footage shows the arrest of a man who died after he was found unresponsive in a police van.

Andre Moura, 30, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a domestic incident in Oldham in July.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating 10 officers from Greater Manchester Police in relation to the incident.

