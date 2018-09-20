'A 10ft shark told me I was hired'

Video

James Windle is the latest Lego fan to be selected as a master builder.

Working in Manchester, he is one of only 24 people worldwide to snag the coveted role.

He went against thousands of other hopefuls, each of whom had to take part in a Lego-building contest in their bid to get the job.

But it wasn't the only unusual thing about the recruitment process, as James discovered when he opened his door to a 10ft cuddly shark.