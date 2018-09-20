Video

An airport baggage handler's rough treatment of passengers' luggage has been captured on video.

Elizabeth Evans, 28, from Bury, filmed the handler throwing suitcases which missed the luggage trolley and fell on the ground - including her own pink case - when she landed at Manchester Airport on a Ryanair flight from Malaga.

She said the way he treated the bags was "appalling" and her case had been damaged.

The airport's handling agent Swissport said in a statement it was "disappointed by the footage" and apologised for the employee's behaviour.

It said: "We can confirm we are investigating and will take all steps necessary to ensure this does not happen again."

A Manchester Airport spokesperson said it was "unacceptable handling of bag by a Swissport employee and has raised this with them directly".