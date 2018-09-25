Families' misery in 'ghetto' estate

Video

A family still living on a derelict Salford estate where most people have been re-homed say they feel as though they've been "forgotten".

The Prestons are one of only eight families left behind on the High Street estate as the council prepares the site for demolition.

Sandra Preston, who is disabled, says: "I feel as though I'm living in a ghetto... all you see is boarded up windows and doors and you don't see any people".

Salix Homes, which runs the estate, say they're "leaving no stone unturned" to help the family find alternative accommodation.