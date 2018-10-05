Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blind footballer meets Man United hero Marcus Rashford
Fifteen-year-old Rainbow is a huge Manchester United fan - who also plays for Merseyside Blind FC.
The UK charity Guide Dogs arranged for him to meet his hero Marcus Rashford - and Jesse Lingard also turned up as a surprise.
-
05 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-45754626/blind-footballer-meets-man-united-hero-marcus-rashfordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window