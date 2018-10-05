Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lorry gets wedged under bridge in Cheshire
A lorry smashed into a railway bridge in Cheshire before tipping on its side and becoming wedged.
CCTV shows people rushing to the aid of the driver after the smash, which happened at 12:00 GMT on Thursday on Whitchurch Road in Beeston.
Fire crews were called to the scene and the driver, who was not trapped, was treated by the ambulance service.
05 Oct 2018
