Manchester to Russia in a Fiat Panda
Video

Two men have documented their trip from Manchester to Russia in a "rubbish" Fiat Panda as they took part in the Mongol Rally.

Drone footage captured by Michael Monteith and Stewart Perrie show's the "mind-blowing" journey through 41 countries in the 1.2 litre engine vehicle to Ulan-Ude for the intercontinental car rally.

  • 11 Oct 2018
