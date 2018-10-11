Media player
Mongol Rally: Manchester to Russia in a Fiat Panda
Two men have documented their trip from Manchester to Russia in a "rubbish" Fiat Panda as they took part in the Mongol Rally.
Drone footage captured by Michael Monteith and Stewart Perrie show's the "mind-blowing" journey through 41 countries in the 1.2 litre engine vehicle to Ulan-Ude for the intercontinental car rally.
11 Oct 2018
