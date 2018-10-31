Dad grapples with £80k car thieves

Video

A man fought a gang of masked raiders who pinned him to the ground as they ransacked his house while his wife and three-year-old daughter hid upstairs.

CCTV shows Ali Gill, 40, was put in a choke hold on his driveway while his house in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport, was searched for keys, watches and money.

They found keys for his £80,000 sports car while "terrified" wife Zoara, 34, watched through an upstairs window.

Police have launched an investigation into the aggravated burglary on Monday.

