Chocks away - Woman, 100, fulfils flying ambition
A 100-year-old woman has celebrated her centenary in style by taking to the skies.

Inspired by her late husband, who serviced Lancaster Bombers during World War Two, Mary Bell took a flight over the northern countryside.

The mother-of-eight said: "I always wanted to fly but didn't think anyone would take me up on it."

  • 02 Nov 2018
