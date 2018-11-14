Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Student sleeps rough for five nights in Manchester
A student has spent five nights homeless on the streets of Manchester to highlight the plight of those who sleep rough.
Randy Agyemang stayed near St Peter's Square and the Fallowfield area of the city.
Mr Agyemang said he was "terrified" at times but said he wanted to know what it was like to be homeless.
-
14 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-46214365/student-sleeps-rough-for-five-nights-in-manchesterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window