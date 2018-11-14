Student spent five nights homeless in Manchester
A student has spent five nights homeless on the streets of Manchester to highlight the plight of those who sleep rough.

Randy Agyemang stayed near St Peter's Square and the Fallowfield area of the city.

Mr Agyemang said he was "terrified" at times but said he wanted to know what it was like to be homeless.

