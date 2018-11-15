Video

A monument in a park in Manchester has been wrongly named as the city's highest summit, surveyors have said.

The Grade II listed Temple building in Heaton Park, which dates back to 1800, has been traditionally known as the highest point.

However, John Barnard and Graham Jackson, from the Database of British and Irish Hills, have said new GPS technology showed the landmark was 108m (0.11km) above sea level, meaning the top spot is actually nearby woodland standing at 110m.

The Temple is believed to have been used as an observatory by Sir Thomas Egerton, the first Earl of Wilton.