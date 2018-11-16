Video

Images of how new cycle lanes running through Manchester could look have been unveiled.

A 5km (3.1 mile) route from Chorlton to the city centre would feature Dutch-style segregated cycling and walking lanes.

The scheme is part of the Beelines scheme, a multimillion-pound project which is part of Greater Manchester cycling czar Chris Boardman's plan to get more people on their bikes.

A public consultation has been launched and this is the first significant Beelines project to reach this stage.

Work on the route could start by the end of 2019.