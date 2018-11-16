Media player
Images revealed of new Manchester cycle lanes
Images of how new cycle lanes running through Manchester could look have been unveiled.
A 5km (3.1 mile) route from Chorlton to the city centre would feature Dutch-style segregated cycling and walking lanes.
The scheme is part of the Beelines scheme, a multimillion-pound project which is part of Greater Manchester cycling czar Chris Boardman's plan to get more people on their bikes.
A public consultation has been launched and this is the first significant Beelines project to reach this stage.
Work on the route could start by the end of 2019.
16 Nov 2018
